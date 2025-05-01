Here are a variety of walks around Chichester you can join

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You must pre-book onto all HeartSmart walks in the current programme. To book your place, please visit https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/topics/being-active/healthy-walks

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

* Friday 9th May – 10.30am – Lurgashall

Duration: 2 hours 15 mins Distance: 5 miles. A continuous ascent through woods and fields takes us to an elevated position with lovely views. Some stiles. We then return through Lurgashall winery, woodland and apple orchards to arrive back at the pub for welcome refreshment!

Meet. North side of the village green near ' The Noah's Ark' pub. GU28 9ET

* Saturday 10th May – 10am – Chichester Canal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 3 hours 15 mins (without lunch stop/break) (With lunch stop nearer 4 to 5hrs). Distance: 8 miles Elevation: 4m. Start at the front of the Chichester canal heritage centre. We then meander along the Chichester ship canal towards Hunston. We then carry on past the weir and then onto the Marina. All along the canal there is great opportunity to see different birds that call the canal home. There is a great café at the marina which is accessible and dog friendly. We will stop here for something to eat/drink or sit outside with picnic. We will then return the same route on the return to the Chichester canal basin.

Accessibility – Welcome to all but please consider the following. This route is accessible for wheelchairs/prams that can manage some slight undulating ground and different surfaces. Likely will require good fitness and/or powered wheelchairs/powered attachments. There are no stiles. (There are toilets located at the start point. There is an accessible toilet in the centre, but this is not ‘changing spaces toilet’. There is a toilet located at the café/halfway point.

* Saturday 10th May – 10.30am – West Marden, Bevis Thumb Circle & Compton

Duration: 2.5 to 3 hours. Distance: 4.5 miles. A lovely walk with wide ranging views over the downs. We climb out of West Marden to Bevis Thumb Circle, descend to Compton and then head back through fields and woods to our starting point. Some steep inclines and dissents. The tracks could be muddy and slippery after heavy rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet: On the green (by the road junction). Refreshments and toilets available at The Victoria Inn.

* Monday 12th May – 10.30am – *Suitable for Beginners* Chichester Canal

Duration: 30 mins Distance: 1 mile. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.

* Monday 12th May – 10.30am – Emsworth to Nutbourne

Duration: 3 hours Distance: 6 miles. A flat walk taking in Emsworth Slipper Millpond, the villages of Prinsted and Nutbourne and the shoreline of Chichester harbour. It can be slippery if muddy. Lovely harbour views. No dogs please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will return by Thornham Marina where there is an optional coffee stop

Meet: Palmer Road car park North Street Emsworth, which is a pay car park. PO10 7DB.

* Monday 12th May – 10.30am – Amberley, Vines, Smugglers & South Downs Way

Duration: 2 hours 15 mins Distance: 4 miles. A sometimes steep sometimes strenuous walk, up to and partly along the South Downs Way passing the museum, vineyards and farms with views to the Isle of Wight & Rampion Offshore Windfarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs on leads are welcome as long as they are calm with livestock & bring their own poo bags. Suitable footwear required.

At the end of the walk, there will be an opportunity for refreshments in the Bridge Pub, beneath the Station. Meet: Amberley Station car park B2139. What 3 words: dentistry.tasks.empty.

Please note: At the end of the walk, we will have a collection, to gift the museum for the use of their car park. £1.00 each car suggested.

* Tuesday 13th May – 10.30am – Cissbury Ring & Findon Village

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 3 hours Distance: 7.5 miles. This outstanding walk through archetypal Sussex countryside has scenic rolling views from the top of Cissbury Ring. Cissbury Ring is owned by the National Trust and is an Iron Age hill fort built around 400BC.

The walk will also take us around Findon, a beautiful village right on the Sussex Downs, which has also been famous as a horse racing village since the 1800s. The first part of the walk is on footpaths through fields, a small stretch could be muddy in winter, so sensible shoes required. Dogs welcome but may need to be on a lead if there are horses or sheep around.

Meet: Storrington Rise car park Post code: BN14 OHT

* Wednesday 14th May – 10.30am – Slindon

Duration: 2 hours 30 mins Distance: Approx. 5.5 miles. A longer strenuous walk to the folly and through Slindon Woods, with some steep gradients. Will be muddy after wet weather. Suitable for people who enjoy a faster paced walk.

Meet: National Trust Car Park at Park Lane, Slindon BN18 0QY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Wednesday 14th May – 10.30am – *New Walk* In the Footsteps of Artistic Giants

Duration:1 hour 30 mins Distance: 2 miles. 800 years old Tillington Church is the only church in the country that both artistic giants – JMW Turner & John Constable – painted. We will trace the exact location where these two artistic giants painted the church from. Constable’s painting is in the British Museum; Turner’s is The Fighting Bucks in Petworth House.

Meet: The Horse Guards Inn, Upperton Road, Tillington, GU28 9AF. SU963 220.

* Thursday 15th May – 10.30am – Elsted

Duration: 2 hours 15 mins. Distance: 4.5 miles. Ascent 200m (or 240m). Moderately strenuous with one steep climb to Pen Hill for glorious views. (Optional extra climb up Beacon Hill). Also visits the lost churches of Treyford. Three stiles. Aprés @ 3 Horseshoes Pub. Meet: Elsted Church. SU816196 ( Nearby postcode GU29 0JY ) * Friday 16th May - 10.30am – Walk the England Coast Path Bognor to Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: all day Distance: 9 miles. This is a linear Walk. Return by bus. Let’s Walk The England Coast Path Bognor Regis to Littlehampton 9 miles - a flat coastal walk with wide sea views. This is a flat walk with a mixture of promenade, sand dunes, fields and beach. There will be short areas of shingle, but the intention is to do this as a lower tide walk when sandy stretches will be available to walk on.

Bring something to eat and drink and there will be a cafe stop by the harbour entrance when we reach Littlehampton.

Meet: at Bognor Regis Bandstand on Bognor Promenade, East of the pier. Nearest post code PO21 1BL

* Friday 16th May – 10.30am – Eartham Woods

Duration: 1 hour 45 mins Distance 3.3 miles A gently paced walk through beautiful woodland. There is a moderate long uphill stretch and it can be muddy in places. Dogs Welcome. Max 10 people

Meet: Eartham Woods car park (what3words edit.ethic.upper)

* Friday 16th May –*5pm* – *New Walk* - Eartham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duration: 1 hour 45 mins Distance: 4 miles (however there are many routes through the woodlands so this can be made longer if wanted) Elevation: 154.5m

This is a glorious route through Eartham woodland. We start at the car park and head up towards rear of St Marys farm. There is a steepish section descending downwards deeper into the woodland and an equal ascent. This is a slow meander walk/stroll through the woodland with a chance to connect with nature, look around at the flourishing wild garlic, woodland fungi and see what we can see, hear, smell and feel. We will then take our return route along the monarch’s way and ancient roman road heading back towards the car park. There is a lovely pub located nearby if anyone wants to consider a dinner stop or soft drink before heading home.

Meet: Car park is called Eartham Woods car park and is Free.

Accessibility – All welcome but please consider the following - This route is accessible for wheelchairs/prams that can manage undulating ground, different surfaces (woodland surfaces with some protruding roots to negotiate, mostly paths which are well maintained). Likely will require good fitness and/or powered wheelchairs/powered attachments as there are some steep sections.

There are no stiles. There are no toilets at this location. There is plenty of parking.