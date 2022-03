Lauren Oakley brings you five things to do in Sussex next week.

See the links below for more information about each event featured in our video.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham market. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Here are some more ideas for things to do in Sussex.