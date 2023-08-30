Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Eastbourne Walking Festival as it celebrates its 10th anniversary

The Eastbourne Walking Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with 49 walks.

The 10-day festival, which runs from September 15-24, is a celebration of the great outdoors and is aimed at encouraging people to get out and about, be more active and discover the joys of walking.

From tranquil strolls and historic trails through to challenging hikes across the South Downs National Park, there is something for everyone of all ages and abilities as part of the annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All walks are free to sign up to, but many will fill up very quickly and people are encouraged to sign up in advance at www.EastbourneWalkingFestival.com/book to avoid disappointment.

Most Popular

Eastbourne Walking Festival. Picture from James Ratchford

Among this year’s walks is a 3.5-mile guided introduction to the Downs; a 12.5-mile walk along the South Downs Way; a Downland ramble from Eastbourne Golf Club to Birling Gap; and a walking with resistance event across three of the Seven Sisters.

Away from the countryside, there is a chance to discover the stories and histories of 10 seafront churches with a seahouses history tour and a seafront walk with local dance artist Yanaëlle Thiran – which will feature choreographed performances along the route.

Eastbourne’s walking champion Gill Mattock said: “There really is something for everyone at this year’s 10th Eastbourne Walking Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The festival acts as a springboard to promoting the health and wellbeing benefits of discovering walking as a way of life and is carefully curated to provide something for everyone despite age or mobility.

“It has been designed to introduce and inspire visitors and residents of Eastbourne to the incredible trails, paths, and stories of discovery both in our beautiful Victorian town and in the South Downs National Park on our doorstep.

“The festival pulls together knowledgeable, experienced walk leaders and industry experts to put on a programme of strolls, walks, and hikes during the 10-day event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad