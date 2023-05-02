Here's the full list of road closures in Hastings and Bexhill for the King's Coronation street parties

Here are all the road closures you need to know about over the Bank Holiday weekend as residents get set to celebrate the King's Coronation.

Residents are looking forward to celebrating the historic event over the Bank Holiday Weekend with their own street parties, which means some roads in the area will be closed.

To keep residents informed, Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council have released information on the road closures which are taking place from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8.

Here is the full list:

King Charles III. Picture: Getty Images.

Saturday, May 6:

Hill Street, Hastings – 12pm to 8pm.

Coronation Hill, Hastings

Sunday, May 7:

Wykeham Road, Hastings

St Thomas Street, Winchelsea – 9am to 9pm.

Monday, May 8:

Courthouse Street, Hastings

Manchester Road, Ninfield – 10.30am – 2pm.

The Barnhams, Bexhill – 12pm to 4pm.

For more information about each of the closures, visit: one.network.

