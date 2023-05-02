Edit Account-Sign Out
Here's the full list of road closures in Hastings and Bexhill for the King's Coronation street parties

Here are all the road closures you need to know about over the Bank Holiday weekend as residents get set to celebrate the King's Coronation.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:19 BST

Residents are looking forward to celebrating the historic event over the Bank Holiday Weekend with their own street parties, which means some roads in the area will be closed.

To keep residents informed, Hastings Borough Council and Rother District Council have released information on the road closures which are taking place from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8.

Here is the full list:

    King Charles III. Picture: Getty Images.King Charles III. Picture: Getty Images.
    King Charles III. Picture: Getty Images.

    Saturday, May 6:

    Hill Street, Hastings – 12pm to 8pm.

    Coronation Hill, Hastings

    Sunday, May 7:

    Wykeham Road, Hastings

    St Thomas Street, Winchelsea – 9am to 9pm.

    Monday, May 8:

    Courthouse Street, Hastings

    Manchester Road, Ninfield – 10.30am – 2pm.

    The Barnhams, Bexhill – 12pm to 4pm.

    For more information about each of the closures, visit: one.network.

    To find out more about events planned across the county throughout the weekend, visit the official Coronation website: www.coronation.gov.uk.

