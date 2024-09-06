Heritage Open Days, the community led festival of history and culture, is set to take place in Crawley.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage Open Days involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World has taken a look at the only place taking part in Crawley with an event that is mostly suitable for the whole family.

Ifield Watermill is taking part in Heritage Open Day 2024. Picture courtesy of Google

You can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.

Ifield Watermill

Ifield Watermill is only open to the public for a select number of days across summer.

As Crawley’s only remaining mill, it offers a unique experience of viewing the watermill alongside milling machinery and the history of the building and local area.

Pre-booking not required.

Timings and tours

Sunday, September 15: 2pm to 5pm

Locations and directions

Off Hyde Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex, RH11 0PL

Directions: The Watermill is located off Hyde Drive, turn off Hyde Drive between the Guinevere Road and Rusper Road. There is a short dirt road, on the left there is a car park which visitors can use, the Watermill is then a short walk up the dirt road.