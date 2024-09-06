Heritage Open Days 2024: Fascinating event as festival of history and culture comes to Crawley
Heritage Open Days involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.
A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”
Sussex World has taken a look at the only place taking part in Crawley with an event that is mostly suitable for the whole family.
You can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.
Ifield Watermill
Ifield Watermill is only open to the public for a select number of days across summer.
As Crawley’s only remaining mill, it offers a unique experience of viewing the watermill alongside milling machinery and the history of the building and local area.
Pre-booking not required.
Timings and tours
Sunday, September 15: 2pm to 5pm
Locations and directions
Off Hyde Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex, RH11 0PL
Directions: The Watermill is located off Hyde Drive, turn off Hyde Drive between the Guinevere Road and Rusper Road. There is a short dirt road, on the left there is a car park which visitors can use, the Watermill is then a short walk up the dirt road.
