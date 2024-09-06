Heritage Open Days 2024: Fascinating event as festival of history and culture comes to Horsham
Heritage Open Days involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.
A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”
Sussex World has taken a look at the only place taking part in Horsham with an event that is mostly suitable for the whole family.
Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens
Explore over 200 years of history with free entry on September 6, 2024.
Discover winding paths, towering trees, tranquil lakes, enchanting wildlife – including rare wallabies, captivating sculpture, a new Play Park and a world of fun for all ages.
Pre-booking required.
Timings and tours
Friday, September 6: Garden opening times – 9am to 5pm
Location and directions
Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 6PP
