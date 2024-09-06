Heritage Open Days 2024: Fascinating event as festival of history and culture comes to Horsham

By Matt Pole
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 13:06 BST
Heritage Open Days, the community led festival of history and culture, is set to take place in Horsham.

Heritage Open Days involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Sussex World has taken a look at the only place taking part in Horsham with an event that is mostly suitable for the whole family.

Leonardslee Gardens is taking part in Heritage Open Day 2024. Picture contributedplaceholder image
Leonardslee Gardens is taking part in Heritage Open Day 2024. Picture contributed

You can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.

Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens

Explore over 200 years of history with free entry on September 6, 2024.

Discover winding paths, towering trees, tranquil lakes, enchanting wildlife – including rare wallabies, captivating sculpture, a new Play Park and a world of fun for all ages.

Pre-booking required.

Timings and tours

Friday, September 6: Garden opening times – 9am to 5pm

Location and directions

Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 6PP

