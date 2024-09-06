Giving History a Future by Bringing History to Life. Visit Shoreham Fort on Saturday, September 14, and watch the Scheduled Monument come to life. Pre-booking not required.placeholder image
Heritage Open Days: Immerse yourself in West Sussex history and culture, including events in Shoreham, Arundel and Yapton

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 15:52 BST
Heritage Open Days, the community-led festival of history and culture, takes place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15.

It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK. Here, we look at events between Arundel and Shoreham.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

1. Shoreham Fort

Visiting the purpose-built Arundel Museum, in Mill Road, Arundel, is free on Saturday, September 14, for Heritage Open Day. This year marks 60 years since the museum first opened underneath the Town Hall.

2. Arundel Museum

Heritage boards and panels are situated across Adur in Shoreham town centre, Southwick Green and Lancing. Follow the trail any time to learn how Adur has been at the forefront of exploration as it abounds with the heritage of transport. Find out more at Marlipins Museum or online at www.shorehamsociety.org.uk

3. Adur Connected

Tour St Mary de Haura, in Church Street, Shoreham. Multiple dates available from September 7 to 13 and pre-booking preferred. Visit this unique parish church, a Grade I listed heritage site which dates back to the 12th century. Book at www.trybooking.com/uk/DLDX

4. St Mary de Haura Church

