The events take place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15.

The Heritage Open Days place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15 and are all free to attend.

The festival has thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK so that everything runs smoothly.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.”

Here’s a list of the Heritage Open Days taking place in Chichester, which is part of England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture.

The Novium Museum will be hosting Heritage Day events.

If you’d like to pre-book any of the events mentioned, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

At the Novium Museum on Sunday, September 15, there’s a Hungry Hatchlings Exhibition. Hungry Hatchlings showcases how even the largest dinosaurs started life as eggs and tiny hatchlings. Visitors can discover the secrets of dinosaur eggs and babies with amazing dinosaur specimens from around the world. Cretaceous periods to life. The exhibition being held at the Novium Museum will also showcase dinosaur fossils from the local area including Iguanodon and Horshamasaurus kindly loaned from Brighton and Hove Museums and Horsham Museum. There are slots available to book from 14.30, 14.45 and 15.00. Pre-booking is required.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday Septmeber 12, there’s also a Shippam’s open day at the Novium Museum. Attendees will hear about how our Art’s Council England Unlocking the Shippam’s Advertising Archive project is progressing. On this open day there’s also the opportunity to handle some objects relating to Shippam’s and much more. Pre-booking is required and slots are bookable between 10:00am and 3:00pm.

On Saturday, September 14 there’s a Pallant House Gallery Open Day. Located on North Pallant in Chichester there are slots and tours from 10.00am till 5 pm. Dive into the world of art through engaging talks, fascinating tours, and special "Show & Tell" sessions designed to captivate kids and adults alike. Our free activities promise fun and learning for the whole family. Whether you are an art aficionado or new to galleries, there will be something for everyone! Unleash your creativity with a variety of family-friendly activities. You can get messy in our studio, or try your hand at observational drawing inspired by still life paintings.

On Wednesday Septmeber 11 from 12.00pm to 3.00pm at Graylingwell Chapel theres a Nurses Reunion. They are welcoming all former nursing staff who worked at Graylingwell Hospital. No pre-booking is required.

The Graylingwell Chapel we also be offering free Chapel Tours on the 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th September at 2 pm.

The tour is set to include a case-by-case explanation of the exhibition by one of our Discovery Volunteers as well as a brief look at the surrounding historical buildings that can be see from Chapel Green. They will give an overview of the fascinating history that took place on the site for over 120 years.

On Tuesday, September 10 there will be a Art Collections Tour and Talk at University of Chichester. The university is said to have a wide range of artworks, many of which are hung around the Bishop Otter Campus in Chichester. Visitors will get to see artworks on display and learn a little about their creators during a walking tour. Pre-booking is required at the time slots are 10.30am and 2.00pm. It will be taking place at the Bishop Otter Campus on College Lane.

And finally, The Guildhall have open Mornings on 6th and 12th September with a concert on the 13th of September. Situated in Priory Park, The Guildhall is a Grade 1 listed building with a rich history.

The timings are 10.00am to 11.30 on the 6th and 12th of Septmeber and the concert starts at 1.45pm.

La Diva, a nationally-successful show choir from Bishop Luffa secondary school will also be performing on Friday, 13 September from 1.45pm. To guarantee your a place, book online in advance using the link below: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873648836.