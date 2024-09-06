Heritage Open Days in Eastbourne: fascinating events as festival of history and culture comes to the town
It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.
A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”
Sussex World has taken a look at some of the places taking part in Eastbourne with events that are mostly suitable for the whole family. Your can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.
Beachy Head Downland Trail: Victorian Rambles
Friday, September 6: 11am
Sunday, September 8: 11am and 1pm
Thursday, September 12: 11am
Friday, September 13: 11am
Join a guided walk around ‘Victorian’ Beachy Head.
Ocklynge Cemetery Tour
Ocklynge Cemetery, Willingdon Road – September 7 at 2.30pm
Join the Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery to uncover Eastbourne's history through people of the past in this guided tour of the cemetery.
Sir Charles Lucas and his heritage
Lockwood, 2 Compton Place Road on Friday, September 6 – Tours on the hour at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm
Saturday, September 7: Tours on the hour at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm
The history of Sir Charles Lucas (1613-1648) and his heritage, with associated portraits (Dobson, Lely, Reynolds, Lawrence) and objects.
Wish Tower Open to Visit
The Wish Tower, King Edwards Parade on:
Saturday, September 7: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm
Sunday, September 8: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm
Tuesday, September 10: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm
Wednesday, September 11: Pre-booked architectural features tours 1pm and 2.30pm
Saturday, September 14: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm
Sunday, September 15: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm
The Wish Tower is a Napoleonic Martello Tower and is one of few, in original condition, that is ever open to visit.
Hidden Motcombe
Friday to Saturday, September 13 to 14 from 11am to 1pm – Discover the history of Eastbourne's Old Town and explore rarely opened sites.
Urgent news from Sarajevo…
Italian Gardens, 53 King Edward's Parade on Sunday, September 15 from 11am to 3pm
Come and find out about the Dieppe-Holywell underwater telegraph cable, one of the first to reach the UK. It became part of a network of cables run by the London-Paris telegraph service.
DQ150 History walk
Devonshire Park, College Road on Thursday, September 12 from 10.30am to 12pm
Celebrate 150 years of Devonshire Park with Heritage Collections Officer Kelly van Doorn, on this historic walking tour.
Royal Hippodrome Theatre
106-114 Seaside Road on Wednesday, September 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Catch a behind-the-scenes look at this old theatre before taking in an exhibition of historic material.
Eastbourne Heritage Centre
Eastbourne Heritage Centre, 2 Carlisle Road, Friday to Monday, September 6 to 9. 10am to 4pm Friday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm on Sunday and 2pm until 5pm on Monday.
Discover the story of how Eastbourne developed to became the ‘popular and thriving seaside resort that attracts visitors and is enjoyed by residents’ with a nostalgic exhibition about the history of the town's department stores.
