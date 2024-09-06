Heritage Open Days in Eastbourne: fascinating events as festival of history and culture comes to the town

Heritage Open Days, the community led festival of history and culture is set to take place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15 in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex World has taken a look at some of the places taking part in Eastbourne with events that are mostly suitable for the whole family. Your can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.

Eastbourne Heritage Centre is one of the events being held as part of the town's Heritage Open Days Picture: Contributed

Beachy Head Downland Trail: Victorian Rambles

Friday, September 6: 11am

Sunday, September 8: 11am and 1pm

Thursday, September 12: 11am

Friday, September 13: 11am

Join a guided walk around ‘Victorian’ Beachy Head.

Ocklynge Cemetery Tour

Ocklynge Cemetery, Willingdon Road – September 7 at 2.30pm

Join the Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery to uncover Eastbourne's history through people of the past in this guided tour of the cemetery.

Sir Charles Lucas and his heritage

Lockwood, 2 Compton Place Road on Friday, September 6 – Tours on the hour at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm

Saturday, September 7: Tours on the hour at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The history of Sir Charles Lucas (1613-1648) and his heritage, with associated portraits (Dobson, Lely, Reynolds, Lawrence) and objects.

Wish Tower Open to Visit

The Wish Tower, King Edwards Parade on:

Saturday, September 7: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm

Sunday, September 8: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm

Open for a self-guided visit between 13:00 and 16:00

Tuesday, September 10: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm

Open for a self-guided visit between 13:00 and 16:00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, September 11: Pre-booked architectural features tours 1pm and 2.30pm

Saturday, September 14: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm

Sunday, September 15: Open for a self-guided visit between 1pm and 4pm

The Wish Tower is a Napoleonic Martello Tower and is one of few, in original condition, that is ever open to visit.

Hidden Motcombe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday to Saturday, September 13 to 14 from 11am to 1pm – Discover the history of Eastbourne's Old Town and explore rarely opened sites.

Urgent news from Sarajevo…

Italian Gardens, 53 King Edward's Parade on Sunday, September 15 from 11am to 3pm

Come and find out about the Dieppe-Holywell underwater telegraph cable, one of the first to reach the UK. It became part of a network of cables run by the London-Paris telegraph service.

DQ150 History walk

Devonshire Park, College Road on Thursday, September 12 from 10.30am to 12pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrate 150 years of Devonshire Park with Heritage Collections Officer Kelly van Doorn, on this historic walking tour.

Royal Hippodrome Theatre

106-114 Seaside Road on Wednesday, September 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Catch a behind-the-scenes look at this old theatre before taking in an exhibition of historic material.

Eastbourne Heritage Centre

Eastbourne Heritage Centre, 2 Carlisle Road, Friday to Monday, September 6 to 9. 10am to 4pm Friday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm on Sunday and 2pm until 5pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover the story of how Eastbourne developed to became the ‘popular and thriving seaside resort that attracts visitors and is enjoyed by residents’ with a nostalgic exhibition about the history of the town's department stores.