Petworth House has a number of events happening during the Heritage Open Days (Photo: Eddie Mitchell).

The Heritage Open Days place from Friday, September 6, to Sunday, September 15 and are all free to attend.

The festival has thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK so that everything runs smoothly.

A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences.”

Here’s a list of the Heritage Open Days taking place in Petworth, which is part of England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture.

To find out more information about the events listed, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search for ‘Petworth’ in the location search option.

Explore Petworth House, the servants quarters, gardens and park for free. From Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15. The house will be open from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm both days. there’s also a tour taking place. Inspired by Baroque palaces of Europe, the 17th-century Petworth House displays one of the finest art collections in the care of the National Trust. See the staterooms featuring paintings and sculpture, including artwork by Van Dyck, Turner, Reynolds and Gainsborough. There are 45-minute guided tours of the House throughout the 14th to the 15th of September. Time slots are 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on both days.

In addition to this , there will be several highlight talks lasting 10 minutes from Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at Petworth House. These will be delivered by volunteers who will highlight the most special items in their Petworth House collection and explain the extensive family history of the place.

Burton Mill has a small exhibition on Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 September. Burton Mill is a working watermill producing stoneground flour and hydro-electricity. Times to enter on both days are from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm. The mill is located on Burton Park Road.

You can join a walking tour of Petworth, visiting locations around the town which includes the Leconfield Hall, Egremont Row and Percy Terrace. That’s also taking place on the 14th and 15th of September. A full list of timings for the walks can be seen on the Heritage Open Day website.

Another open day happening in the town is the Petworth Cottage Museum.You can visit the museum on Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 September from 11.00 am till 4.00 pm. The museum is located on 346 High Street in the town.

And finally, you can visit the Coultershaw Heritage Site to see their historic water wheel-driven pump along with other working and hands-on exhibits in a riverside setting. Special activities will also be put on to challenge young inventors who come along. This will be available on Saturday 14 to Sunday 15 September from 11.00 am till 4.00 pm on both days. The site is located on Station Road.