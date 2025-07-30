History to come alive at Arundel Castle

The castle’s popular History Days are back for this summer and will be held on Thursday, August 7, and Thursday, August 14, with organisers promising action-packed activities, historical discovery and live entertainment for the whole family.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet a host of historical characters, including a Norman knight, a pirate and a medieval archer, with activities including axe throwing, crossbow shooting and warrior training available – ahead of the ever-popular Kids’ Battle.

There will also be storytelling, live music, face-painting, and the chance to meet a falconer. Creative activities for all ages will be on offer in the craft tent and moat tours will allow people to learn more about the castle’s heritage.

Castle manager Andrew Lewis said: “Our History Days are a fantastic way for families to enjoy time together during the school holidays. We know how important it is for parents to find activities that are not only fun but also enriching, and these events strike that balance perfectly.

“Children can immerse themselves in the excitement of historical combat, crafts, and storytelling, while adults will enjoy the beautiful setting, live entertainment, and historical insights.

“With so much included in the ticket price, it’s a great value day out that brings history to life in an engaging and memorable way.”

Food and drink will be available on-site, or visitors can bring their own picnic to enjoy in the gardens.

Tickets for the History Days are available at www.arundelcastle.org and are priced from £16 per adult, £7.50 per child to include the grounds and activities, or from £28 per adult, £12.50 per child and £68.50 for a family ticket to include entrance to the castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.

Visitors are advised that catering and events are subject to change based on weather conditions with full details on the castle’s website. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.

1 . Arundel Castle History Days History will be brought to life at Arundel Castle this summer Photo: Arundel Castle

2 . Arundel Castle History Days Youngsters will be able to undertake warrior training – and take part in the Arundel Castle Kids' Battle Photo: Clare Seaman/Arundel Castle

3 . Arundel Castle History Days Families are promised action-packed activities and live entertainment Photo: Arundel Castle