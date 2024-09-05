HolidayInspirations Show is coming to Sussex THIS September

#HolidayInspirations Show – Sunday 22nd September 10am – 2pm. East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield, TN22 5ES. Free Entry, Free Parking, Win A Holiday. Register Online for Free Fast Track Entry: www.baldwinstravel.com/events

Baldwins Travel will be hosting the #HolidayInspirations Show, and this year and it’s coming to Sussex. This is your chance to come along for inspiration on worldwide holiday and business travel destinations, with over 40 travel, tour and cruise operators attending.

There will be plenty of travel ideas for all ages and types of travellers including solo travellers, couples, honeymooners, families, multi-generational families, large groups, and corporate travellers. Our tour operator partners have the world covered, as they are all specialists in their product and destinations, so come along and meet the experts at the show, which is on Sunday 22nd September, 10am to 2pm, at the East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield, TN22 5ES.

This year we will be holding several presentations throughout the day from a wide range of different travel, tour, and cruise operators, giving you the chance to hear more about destinations and meet the expert themselves. Many of our travel partners will be offering exclusive show offers on the day – so don’t miss out!

Attendance and parking at the show is free, we ask that you sign up online in advance for Fast Track entry on the day and for your chance to WIN A HOLIDAY courtesy of Prestige Travel visit baldwinstravel.com/events

If you are looking for Holiday Inspiration, then come along to the Baldwins Travel #HolidayInspirations Show 2024. We hope to see you there!