Holidays Are Coming: The Top 10 Brighton Christmas Parties 2024

With the festive season just around the corner, it’s time to check out the top Christmas parties and venues Brighton and Hove have to offer. Whether you’re after delicious festive feasts or a dance floor that’ll have you grooving all night, Brighton and Hove have something for everyone.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Logan, Christmas party expert at Fizzbox, says, “It’s never too early to book your spot at one of the best venues.” She gives us the inside scoop on where to celebrate in style for 2024.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2FU

Celebrate Christmas in Brighton

Price: From £130 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready to channel your inner 007 at the Skyball Christmas party at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole. This stylish event is all about adding some serious glamour to your festive celebrations. Kick things off with a welcome drink before enjoying a delicious three-course meal with Bond-themed music setting the scene. With unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks for over four hours, you’ll be well taken care of. Try your luck at the fun casino, strike a pose in the photo booth and dance the night away to a live party band. This Christmas party is as chic as Bond himself!

Where: The Grand, 97-99 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2FW

Price: From £75 per person

If you like the idea of a festive celebration in true luxury, The Grand Hotel in Brighton has Christmas party nights that can't be missed! Situated right on Brighton Beach, this five-star venue offers the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening with friends, family or colleagues. Kick off the night with a three-course festive feast, complete with all your favourite trimmings. Each guest gets half a bottle of wine to raise a glass to the season! After dinner, hit the dance floor as the DJ keeps the party going with festive tunes and party anthems, all in the hotel’s beautifully decorated event suite.

Where: The 1st Central County Ground, Eaton Road, Hove, BN3 3AN

Price: From £61 per person

For a fun and lively Christmas party, look no further than the 1st Central County Ground in Hove. This buzzing venue is the place to be for an unforgettable festive bash. Kick off the night with welcome cocktails and take in the views over the cricket pitch as you catch up with your nearest and dearest. Then, enjoy a delicious three-course dinner, prepared by top chefs with dishes, that are guaranteed to impress. Once you’ve indulged, it’s time to hit the dance floor! The DJ will be spinning all the best tunes, so get ready for a night of non-stop fun and dancing.

Where: Queens Hotel, 1-3 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NS

Price: From £47 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s time for a festive throwback at the Queen's Hotel on Brighton seafront with their 80s-themed Christmas party. This night promises top-tier service, delicious food and all the best tunes from the decade of neon and big hair. Whether you’re celebrating with colleagues or dancing with friends, this party will have you reliving the glory days. The soundtrack is packed with classic 80s hits, cheesy anthems and festive tunes to keep the dance floor buzzing. Enjoy a special 80s-inspired menu, and don’t forget to dress up. There are prizes for the best costumes so go all out!

Where: American Express Stadium, Village Way, Brighton, BN1 9BL

Price: From £70 per person

Get spoilt rotten with the all-inclusive Christmas party at American Express Stadium. This event has everything covered including food, unlimited drinks, fantastic entertainment and an iconic Brighton venue. As you arrive, you’ll be welcomed and shown to your party room where a tasty welcome drink awaits. Then, settle in for a delicious three-course meal or buffet, depending on your chosen date. With unlimited house wine, beer or spirits, you’ll stay refreshed all night long. And when the DJ takes over, expect non-stop festive and party tunes to keep everyone on the dance floor.

Where: Proud Cabaret, 83 St George's Road, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1EF

Price: From £49 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a festive party with serious flair, head to Proud Cabaret in Brighton’s buzzing Kemptown for their Secret Burlesque Society show. Kick off the night with a refreshing welcome drink before settling in for a night of jaw-dropping entertainment. As you sit back and enjoy the show, you’ll also be treated to a decadent three-course meal prepared by Proud’s top chefs. From acrobats and fire eaters to dazzling burlesque performers, the Vegas-style spectacle will leave you amazed. With show-stopping acts, sparkling costumes, and plenty of glitz, it’s a Christmas celebration like no other.

Where: Mercure Hotel, 149 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2PP

Price: From £62.50 per person

Up the festive fun with a shared party night at the Mercure Brighton! It’s the perfect chance to unwind, glam up, and celebrate the end of the year in style. The night kicks off with a welcome drink to get the holiday vibes going, followed by mingling with your group in a festive atmosphere. Then, head to the dining room for a delicious three-course feast, paired with a half bottle of wine per guest. Once dinner’s done, it’s time to hit the dance floor as the resident DJ spins all your favourite festive tunes, keeping the party going all night.

Where: Cell Block One Three, 13 Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 1NE

Price: From £46.40 per person

This Christmas, ditch the sleigh and embrace life on the inside with a festive night at Alcotraz! Round up your crew, slip into your orange jumpsuits and smuggle in your favourite booze past the ever-watchful wardens. Once you're in, the cheeky 'inmates' will craft four festive cocktails (or mocktails!) just for you. With 1 hour 45 minutes to sip and enjoy, you'll be fully immersed in the prison vibes, complete with live actors playing guards and fellow inmates. All you need is a 70cl bottle, and they’ll handle the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Brighton Regency Routemaster, Pool Valley, Brighton, BN1 1PN

Price: From £46 per person

Hop aboard the beautifully restored British Routemaster RML 2333 for a festive afternoon tea like no other. This charming Brighton bus tour takes you through the city’s iconic landmarks, from the Palace Pier to the Royal Pavilion, all decked out for Christmas. As you enjoy the sights, indulge in a tasty afternoon tea featuring six delightful teas and a tempting spread of treats. Expect freshly made sandwiches with classic fillings, plus a range of delicious cakes like macaroons, chocolate cones and eclairs. Don’t forget the scones with jam and clotted cream, because no tea is complete without them!

Where: PRYZM, Kingswest, West Street, Brighton, BN1 2RE

Price: From £39.95 per person

Rock around the Christmas tree with a party that takes you on a time-travel trip through the decades! Join the festive fun at PRYZM nightclub on West Street where a night of epic entertainment awaits. Kick off with a welcome drink and two drink vouchers to get you in the party spirit. Enjoy delicious festive street food as you soak up the lively atmosphere and groove to the DJ’s best hits. A fabulous drag queen host will bring the sparkle with their dynamic performances and live acts. After dining and dancing, keep the party going with access to PRYZM’s nightclub and dance the night away.