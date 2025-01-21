Holocaust Memorial Day: Commemorations in Eastbourne set to mark 80 years since liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme for 2025. is ‘For a Better Future’ and marks the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide in Bosnia.
Eastbourne will mark Holocaust Memorial Day with an event from 6.30pm to to 8.30pm on January 27 in the Welcome Building, next to the Congress Theatre.
There will be a varied programme of musical performance, poetry and guest speakers, including Ratton School choir ‘Minor Details’, along with ‘Noteworthy Voices choir’ and violinist Elaine Patience.
The event will also commemorate those who suffered in genocides such as those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Entry is free to the event and there is no need to book in advance.
If you have access requirements residents should contact Eastbourne Theatres Box Office on 01323 412000.
