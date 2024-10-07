Horse whispering and spirituality - talk in Burgess Hill
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Natasha is an Equine Facilitated Experiential Learning coach (EFL) and Reiki Master and offers personal development, leadership and healing with the help of her herd of five rescue horses. In this talk, she will explores the human condition today and how we can all step up and access our own power by following the horses’ guidance.
Natasha says: “What horses have taught me and my clients, in such a gentle but powerful way, is that so many of us are actually going through our lives in a state of underlying fight and flight. Through social conditioning, trauma, and living in our chaotic, conflict-driven society, we live in a state of unconscious, dissociated stress and find it difficult to connect to our real selves. Contact with horses can help us to rebalance this.”
Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 33 years.
The presentation will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 15 October, with a door entry fee of £7 (no pre-booking). Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.