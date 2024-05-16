Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next lecture for the Horsham Geological Field Club will be given by Dr Ian Carr, covering Fieldwork tales from extreme environments around the world". The venue will be the Forest School, Comptons Lane , Horsham. 7pm for 7.30 start. Visitors are welcome, £2 Students free. Please see the website www.hgfc.org.uk

Dr Ian Carr's talk will highlight the vast range of his geological Fieldwork experiences that have made his life so fascinating and interesting and have informed and inspired his many students at the College of Richard Collyer in Horsham.

Dr Carr has used his extensive fieldwork experience to bring his teaching to life and in this talk will share his stories of working in extreme Arctic and desert environments that he has used to inspire the next generation of geologists. Ian studied Geology A-level in North Wales, he worked for a geotechnical company in a year off and during vacations while studying a Geology degree at Leicester University (1990 – 1993).

Following this, he worked for a Geochemical consultant co-leading field trips for the oil industry along the North Wales coast.

Horsham Geological Field Club Presents - Out of the Frying Pan into the Freezer

He was a volunteer field assistant to two PhD students in the Sultanate of Oman for five months (1994 to 1995), before going to study for his own PhD project at Reading University which involved field work in Greenland (1996-1998).

He then undertook a Post-doctoral research project at Manchester University involving fieldwork in the Sinai region of Egypt (1998 – 2000), before taking a lectureship at Oxford Brookes University and working for the North Africa Research Group (NARG).

This included fieldwork in Morocco (2001 – 2003).