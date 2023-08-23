Horsham Horticultural Society Summer Show 2023

Members of Horsham Horticultural Society had our Summer Show at the North Heath Hall in Horsham on Saturday 12th August. This year we had over 200 exhibits so there was a lot of preparation before the doors opened at 2.30 pm. The hall was filled with the sight and scent of spectacular specimens and there was lots for our visitors to enjoy. It was very successful, we don’t aim to make a profit, just break even.

Where would we be without our dedicated Horticulturalists? They spend hours, weeks and sometimes months preparing their entries for the show day. Our English climate introduces a big element of risk into growing flowers and vegetables, it is that uncertainty that makes the summer show so exciting! You never know if your rose, dahlia, courgette or carrot will be at the peak of condition on the day of the show.

Our Society started in 1945, it has changed from the post war years when wealthy residents employed gardeners to compete with each other to Horsham of 2023 where a small group of volunteers working hard to show what can be done with enthusiasm and perseverance. The Summer Show is not just about flowers and vegetables there are also classes for cookery and handicrafts, plus a photographic section for members lacking green fingers but with creative urges. The society also runs a winter season of fortnightly talks enabling members and guests to get together, talk and think about growing things in the widest sense. We meet at The Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road , Horsham, RH13 5BD. The venue has disabled access. More details can be found on our website:

Cup Winners

and Facebook page:

Horsham Horticultural Society

Horticultural Societies exist throughout the UK but are a bit out of fashion currently. Join your local Society and learn more about how to enjoy gardens, however big or small, and grow your own food. This might turn out to be a useful skill in 21st century England.

Domestic Category Judges

Tropy Winners in the different categories in the 2023 Summer Show

Rose Bowl, best exhibit, Margaret Rogers

Festival Cup, most points for flowers, Sue Hammond

Founder’s Salver most points for vegetables, Paul Dalby

Selection of flower entries

Arun Cup best fruits , Gill Mansell

Layton Cup domestic exhibit, Sue Hammond

Handicraft trophy best exhibit, Sue Hammond

Betty Santer Chairman’s Cup Gill Mansell

Cut Flower Arrangement

Banksian Medal Sue Hammond

President’s Cup vegetable exhibits, Paul Dalby

Padwick Cup most points in the show, Sue Hammond

Best Floral Display Sue Hammond

Garden News Shield best vegetable exhibit, Paul Dalby

Shelley Cup best floral exhibit, Paul Dalby

Ron Mitchel Cup Paul Dalby