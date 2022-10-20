Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Horsham RFC musical family fireworks night 2022: what time it starts, how much tickets cost

Horsham RFC’s family fireworks night returns on Saturday, November 5 and organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 4:55pm

Gates open at 5pm in anticipation of display.

Alongside the fireworks, there will be a bonfire, fairground, food stalls, bar and music to enjoy.

Tickets cost £7, or a family ticket costs £25 for two adults and two children under 12. Under fives go free.

Most Popular

    Horsham RFC’s family fireworks night returns on Saturday, November 5 and organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    Tickets can be purchased at the club’s bar or are available online.

    Horsham RFC is situated in Hammerpond Road, Horsham, RH13 6PJ.