Horsham RFC musical family fireworks night 2022: what time it starts, how much tickets cost
Horsham RFC’s family fireworks night returns on Saturday, November 5 and organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever.
Gates open at 5pm in anticipation of display.
Alongside the fireworks, there will be a bonfire, fairground, food stalls, bar and music to enjoy.
Tickets cost £7, or a family ticket costs £25 for two adults and two children under 12. Under fives go free.
Tickets can be purchased at the club’s bar or are available online.
Horsham RFC is situated in Hammerpond Road, Horsham, RH13 6PJ.