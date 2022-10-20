Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham Sports Club fireworks 2022: what time it starts, how much tickets cost

Horsham Sports Club is hosting it's annual fundraising firework night on Saturday, October 29.

By Megan Baker
4 minutes ago

﻿Gates open at 5.00pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm.

Alongside fireworks, there will be a vintage fairground to enjoy, including a carousel, children’s rides, stalls and inflatables.

Tickets start at £8 when bought online, or £15 on the gate.

    Horsham Sports Club fireworks return for 2022.

    Refreshments will be available at the range of food stalls, bar and beer tent.

    Horsham Sports Club is situated in Cricket Field Road, Horsham, RH12 1TE.