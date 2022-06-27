Horsham Waterstones to host a book signing for local author

‘Say Hello to Hedgy’, written by Julia McDonald, was published on Saturday, April 2, explores a character who feels misunderstood and sees the world in a different way to his friends.

It is the third in a series of children’s picture books, “Binkie & Friends’ Adventures’.

Julia said: “My experiences in both my own life and those whilst working with children, have made me conscious of the challenges that many children face every day. So, I decided to create ‘Say Hello to Hedgy’ to explore some of these difficulties and to educate people of all ages about how a little knowledge and understanding can make all the different and lead to greater empathy.”

Talking about the book, Julia said: “It aims to raise awareness and encourage readers to open their minds to different ways of thinking, feeling and behaving, with the key message that we must accept everyone for who we are. The book can be used as a springboard for encouraging discussions between children and their parents, carers or teachers.