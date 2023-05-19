Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham writers enjoy workshop with local crime author

Local crime author and writing retreat organiser, Daisy White (DE White) has run a recent publishing workshop for Horsham Writers Circle.

By Lesley HartContributor
Published 19th May 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:08 BST
Books by DE White
Books by DE White

Her advice included: killer first lines, elevator pitching, synopsis and covering letter writing, together with her self- and traditional-publishing journeys.

Members had the opportunity to construct their own pitch and killer first line and we're looking forward to seeing the results over our next few writing group sessions.

Daisy's insightful advice was useful and much appreciated.

    Horsham Writers Circle accepts members who are writers of fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

    Our members split into short-form and longer writing projects after an initial writing workshop, which explores some element of creative writing. We meet on the third Thursday of each month, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

    Please follow our website for more details and don't hesitate to email us for more information and a free trial session: horshamwriters.co.uk