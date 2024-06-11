Horsham’s Lights & Bushels offer premiere

Lights & Bushels' latest production Booked! (contributed pic)

Lights & Bushels, Horsham’s award-winning theatre company, is back with another premiere this June.

Booked! written by Barry Syder, is a laugh-out loud comedy set in the entirely-fictional Sussex seaside town of Withering-on-the-Vyne. The year is 1937 and Withering is hosting possibly the country's first-ever book festival, brainchild of local book lover Helen Constable. Helen has invited several famous authors to speak, and to her surprise and delight they all seem to have accepted. What could possibly go wrong? Well, quite a lot as it turns out. Eccentric locals, even more eccentric authors, inedible cakes and some out-of-town ruffians all make an appearance in this hilarious farce.

Writing Booked! was something of a labour of love for Lights & Bushels’ co-founder Barry who is a frequent visitor to literary festivals: “The idea for the play came to me whilst actually attending a book festival. Due to a sudden downpour I was sheltering in an overcrowded gazebo, along with big names such as Michael Morpurgo and Ian Hislop, and I was thinking how on earth did this bookfest thing start? Booked! is the eventual outcome of those musings.”

Barry also plays irascible author Quentin Tremblade in the play. Helen is played by real-life author Ted Gooda, who was one of the organisers of the recent Billilit – Billingshurst’s first-ever literary festival.

Performances will take place in Rusper Village Hall on June 15, 21 and 22 at 8pm. Tickets £16 from www.lightsandbushels.com

A licensed bar will be open from 7.30pm, with live music during the interval. Audience members are encouraged to get in the swing of things and come dressed in 1930s style if they wish. There will be a prize for the best outfit each night.

Lights & Bushels Theatre Company was founded by Barry Syder and Kathryn Attwood with the aim of bringing brand-new scripts to the stage.

