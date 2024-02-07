Hospice fund-raiser in Brighton

Simon Gray (contributed pic)

Robert and Corinne Blass of Showtime Productions with Simon Gray have been presenting fund-raising concerts in support of the Martlets Hospice since 2004.

“In that time more than £360,000 has been raised, and to celebrate the past 20 years of performances, we are delighted to announce another concert: A Martlets Musical Celebration on Saturday, February 10 at 7pm at All Saints Church, The Drive, Hove,” Simon says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The programme will include songs and choruses from a range of musical genres – from pop to opera and from musical theatre to jazz featuring The Simon Gray Singers, an ensemble of 30-plus of the very best Brighton-based singers including several professionals from the worlds of opera and musical theatre who will also perform solos and duets. The show also features the acclaimed close-harmony cabaret group FIRST NIGHT. Also in the line-up is the Actually Gay Men’s Chorus and the Bhos Choir – a total cast of almost 100 performers!”

Most Popular

The concert will be hosted by TV actor Brian Capron.”

This show has been put together by Simon Gray, an experienced conductor who has worked with many opera companies in many of the major concert halls, on national tours of musicals and in the West End. Simon studied piano, singing and conducting at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. He has worked as a conductor/musical director in all aspects of theatre from cabaret and cruise ships to musicals and opera as well as on the concert platform. In opera, he has held positions as artistic and musical director with Regency Opera and English Festival Opera and has also made guest conducting appearances with European Chamber Opera among others.

Tickets: £17.50 available from: showtimebrighton.co.uk or ticketsource.co.uk. Further ticket information available from 01273 555089.