Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne offering free yoga taster sessions
Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne are hosting an open day for anyone wanting to try to Hot Yoga. Yoga can help with improving mental health and we want as many people to come down and try it. There will be 2 free classes in the morning at 10.00am and 11:30am.
Located at Unit 7, Harvington Business Park, Brampton Road, Eastbourne, Hotpod Yoga - whose renowned method turns the dial up on a typical yoga class, deepening the physical effects - will be offering first-time visitors free taster classes, giving them the chance to experience the feel-good power of yoga first-hand.
Hotpod Yoga studio owner and teacher Lizzy, said:“September is a natural point in the year where people look to reset routines after their summer holidays. At Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne, our mission is to inspire people to feel great through the power of yoga and this open day is intended to give more people the opportunity to take advantage of our unique approach.”
“A Hotpod Yoga class is a one-of-a-kind experience that caters to all levels. It’s an immersive, multi-sensory experience that feels a million miles from the everyday. Glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, all wrapped up in a comfortable 37 degree heat.”
The open day will be on Saturday 21st September and classes will be held at 10.00am and 11.30am. Your Open Day Pass is just £2 and is refundable.
