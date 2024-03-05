Housebuilder to host egg-citing Easter hunt at East Sussex developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt David Wilson Homes is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at its Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place developments in East Sussex on Saturday 23rd March 2024 from 11am till 1pm.

The local community is invited to take part in the free Easter themed scavenger hunt across the development’s show homes and green spaces to be in with the chance of winning an Easter prize.

Participants should meet at the sales and marketing suite at Ersham Road, Hailsham for Ersham Park and St Martins Road, Eastbourne for Meadowburne Place to collect a free map to take part in the hunt.

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “We are looking forward to celebrating Easter with the local community in a fun and interactive way, by getting all the family involved in this outdoor scavenger hunt. Come along to our Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place developments to get involved.”

To register your interest and take part at Ersham Park please call the sales office on 01323 409873 or email [email protected] or for Meadowburne Place please call 01323 500044 or email [email protected].