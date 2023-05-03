Housebuilder to host open house Coronation event at its Chichester development

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is hosting an Open House Coronation event at its Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester. This event will provide potential customers the opportunity to tour open homes and showhomes on the development and also learn about the incentives available to home buyers.

Taylor Wimpey's Shopwyke Lakes development

The event will take place this weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6th May and Sunday 7th May between 11am and 4pm.

The Taylor Wimpey Sales Team will be present on the day to share details on the range of incentives on offer to Taylor Wimpey customers and potential buyers. Plus, those who attend the event will have access to an event-exclusive bonus of £5,000 towards personalising their new home*.

Plus, an ice cream tricycle will be on the site between the hours of 11am and 4pm on Saturday, and an ice cream van will be serving ice cream from 12pm to 2pm on Sunday.