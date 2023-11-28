How this Sussex model railway club has helped members through mental health struggles
The Club’s origins go back over 50 years, and today they offer a huge range of technical skills, social interaction, diversity, humour and friendship, all in a safe environment.
The range of activities include, but are not limited to: electrical, painting, woodwork/carpentry, scene construction, running scale models, soldering, participating in exhibitions. Mixed with friendliness and great sense of humour, the club helps members build self confidence, an interest in an absorbing hobby, and social connectedness.
One member said of the club: “Following a cancer diagnosis, socialising became a problem. Losing ones hair and a certain amount of confidence, as well as feeling unwell, meant staying at home was easier. But I missed the club more than I thought and decided over the next nine months to go whenever I could.
“The care, support, hugs and lovely conversations helped me cope and feel altogether better. A big thank you to all you lovely people, keep doing what you’re doing. You have no idea the impact you have.”
Another member said: “I have been a blind Member of the NDMRC for the past three years. I find the friendship and free sharing of expertise and information from the other members, invaluable and I thoroughly look forward to the weekly meetings.”
A third member said: “I have suffered from mental health issues. The NDMRC plays a very important part of my ongoing recovery. Autism often leads to social isolation but the model railway club is helping me to engage and be part of a team.”
Club chair Paul Wilson said: “The continued benefits to the individual and the community however, are unfortunately at risk. Notwithstanding the measured but invaluable support from certain local organisations including the SCDA and Newhaven Town Council, our charity’s insufficient income impacts our future. We seek from people who care, financial assistance and above all, a base, a home we can call our own.”
The clubroom address is: Heatherside Business Park, Unit 4, Norton Road, Newhaven BN9 0BZ. For more information contact [email protected]
The Club is at present open every Wednesday evening from 7.30pm to around 10pm.