How to "bring joy to the smallest, simplest moments in life" - new book

Honor Lewis, from North Mundham, is in print with How To Romanticise Your Life.

The book, which comes subtitled The Ultimate Guide To Living Your Desired Reality, is published by Kindle Direct Publishing (paperback £12.99, Kindle £5.99, currently available on Amazon).

Honor, aged 23, said: “I wrote this book because of my experience in lockdown, a traumatic break-up and poor mental health. It triggered me into looking into my everyday life and I came to the realisation that the things that I thought mattered most such as making lots of money, buying a house, getting married, working in my dream job etc weren’t going to bring me the ultimate happiness. I knew that they would help make life enjoyable and indeed they would be life-changing things. However, I learned that what matters most is how you live your everyday life right now including your daily routines, the people you spend time with, how you manage stress etc. It essentially boiled down to if I can’t be happy right now with the way I live my life, how can I expect myself to be happy down the line, with all these big achievements?

“Navigating life can be a struggle. We aspire to achieve big things. Eventually it may happen. Initially that feels amazing. However you then go about your day-to-day life. Such as your morning routine, how you commute to work, looking after your kids. It’s those simple moments that contribute to your daily life. I set off to discover how I can bring joy to the smallest, simplest moments in life. After applying this, I feel a lot more profound peace and happiness. I realised that my desired reality wasn’t the big achievements. It was the feelings that these achievements evoked.

Honor Lewis

“I decided to write about this because I thought I can’t be alone especially with people my age. Coming out of school to suddenly make decisions about how to live your life can be nerve-wracking. I was under the impression that what I achieved was what mattered to feel fulfilled in life. I wrote this book as a guide for people to become present with their life and discover what aspects of their life truly make them happy. I incorporate some spiritual and holistic practices such as mindfulness to help people tap into the moment and ask themselves the question ‘What would make you happy right now in this moment?’ It is for those who may feel that life is a little mundane right now and need a little inspiration to find the magic in it. I did a lot of research into mindfulness and wellness to help me contribute to this book. However, a lot of what I wrote came from personal experiences and soul searching. It’s funny because I would get to points in my book and I wouldn’t be too sure on what to write about next. Then I would go through something which would fit perfectly. As a little teaser to the book, I was writing a chapter about forgiveness. Then someone from my past contacted me. Our connection ended on a bad note. I used this opportunity to clear the air between us and we went our separate ways.

“This book is a love letter to life. I wanted to create something that could help people to fall back in love with it.”