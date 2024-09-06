How to celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day in Brighton

Ahoy there, mateys! It’s time to swashbuckle your way through International Talk Like a Pirate Day in Brighton on 19th September 2024. This year, it’s all about setting sail for a pirate-themed day that’ll make even the saltiest sea dog’s heart skip a beat.

Leading Brighton events company, The Stag Company gives us the lowdown on the best way to celebrate this quirky day. From high-seas treasure hunts to boat parties, you’ll be looking shipshape and Bristol fashion in no time.

Set your course for adventure with a treasure hunt this International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Armed with your smartphone, you’ll navigate through a series of clues and riddles, using GPS to uncover hidden treasures and rack up your score. It’s a fun mix of technology and pirate lore that’ll have you racing across town like a fleet of buccaneers in search of hidden loot. Get ready to test your wits and uncover secrets.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Set sail on a boat party this International Talk Like a Pirate Day and let the nautical fun begin! Enjoy the open sea with drinks flowing like treasure from a hidden cove, delicious grub fit for a crew of hearty pirates and a DJ spinning tunes that'll have you dancing like a deckhand in a storm. It’s a swashbuckling shindig where the atmosphere is as lively as a pirate’s tale, making it a great way to celebrate the day.

Raise your glasses for a rum tasting workshop and learn all about a pirate’s favourite drink. With a rum expert as your guide, you’ll sample a treasure trove of rum varieties, each served alongside a fun explanation of what you’re drinking. Learn the secrets behind each sip, from its rich history to its flavour profile. It’s a swashbuckling journey through the wonderful world of rum that’s bound to tickle your taste buds and add a splash of sophistication to your pirate festivities!

It looks like your luck has run out and you’ve ended up in prison as you enjoy high-seas hijinks at Alcotraz. Don an orange jumpsuit and get ready for an immersive experience where talented actors bring your smuggling capers to life. Try to sneak in your own liquor without getting caught by the warder, and enjoy a night of belly laughs and daring escapades. It’s the perfect way to blend pirate mischief with a dash of theatre.

Escape rooms are great fun for adventure seekers. To mark this fun day, why not try a pirate-themed escape room? With immersive decor that’ll transport you straight to the high seas, you and your crew will be tasked with solving clever puzzles and riddles to uncover hidden treasure. It’s a high-stakes race against time where teamwork and cunning will be your greatest allies. Grab your pirate hats and see if you can beat the clock.

It might be fun to talk like a pirate but it definitely isn’t fun to eat like one! Avoid scurvy and instead enjoy a tasty meal in Sussex. From hearty seafood feasts to cheeky pub grub, traditional British food to exotic dishes, there’s no better way to fill your belly and celebrate this unusual international day than with a spread fit for a captain. Enjoy mouthwatering dishes, friendly service and a fun atmosphere.

What is Talk Like a Pirate Day?

International Talk Like a Pirate Day started as a joke between two mates, John Baur (Ol’ Chumbucket) and Mark Summers (Cap’n Slappy), back in 1995. While playing racquetball, they randomly started talking like pirates, and thought, “Why not make a whole day out of this?” Years later, in 2002, columnist Dave Barry caught wind of the idea and wrote about it, sending the quirky celebration global. Now, every year on the 19th September, people worldwide unleash their inner pirate, swapping “hello” for “ahoy” and having a barrel of laughs in the process!