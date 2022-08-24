Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a thank you to visitors and supporters Sky Park Farm is offering free entry to the first 500 online bookings for Friday, August 26.

On the day you can enjoy a sing-along with the Ice Queen and her Snow Sister at 11.30am and get to meet her around the farm.

You can eat pizza on the terrace, which is available from 11.30am until 2pm. You can meet with one of the rangers for a 45 minute walk and talk at 10.30am until 2pm, you just need to sign up to the visitor centre when you arrive to join the walk, maximum 20 per group, first come first served.

There is also a special birds explorer trail, adventure playground and you can meet and feed the deer along the races.

The Grazing Rooms, farm shop and butcher will be open from 9am until 5pm. Booking in advance is recommended at the Grazing rooms.

If you’d rather enjoy a picnic then visit the deli in the farm shop or grab a sandwich, drink and snacks from the visitor centre to enjoy at one of the scenic seating areas by the Dew Pond, River Rother or Adventure Playground.