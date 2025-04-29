How West Sussex will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day
Afternoon tea will be served by the parish council and Ferring Village Hall trustees on Saturday, May 3, while guests enjoy musical entertainment. Doors open at 3pm.
The party is ticketed as numbers are limited but the tickets are free of charge, available from the parish office on a first come, first served basis.
Two films will be shown in the village hall on Sunday, May 4. Bedknobs and Broomsticks, a film for all the family, will be on at 3.30pm and The Great Escape will be shown in the evening, following a short talk on Johnnie Dodge, the Ferring resident who survived the real escape, at 6.15pm.
Tickets for both films are free of charge, available from the parish office or Ferring Co-op on a first come, first served basis.
There will be a VE Day craft market in the village hall on Monday, May 5, from 11am to 4pm with around 30 local stalls to browse. Free entry.
