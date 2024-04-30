-Hundreds of dog lovers expected to gather at Bodiam Castle for Great British Dog Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of walkers, and dogs of all shapes and sizes, will be taking part to have fun, meet like-minded people and support Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, the charity that trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

The walk is sponsored by Specsavers Audiologists, helping Hearing Dogs to raise more funds to change the lives of deaf people.

Set in the heart of a historic landscape, 14th-century Bodiam Castle is one of the best loved and known castles in England. Visitors taking part in the Great British Dog Walk will have the opportunity to walk within the castle’s beautiful surroundings, as well as be on the lookout for kingfishers, resident barn owls and the famous steam train.

The Great British Dog Walk for Hearing Dogs.

On the day there will be two walk options – either a 5km or a 3km route, making it ideal for dog owners, families, individual walkers and groups. There will also be fun activities and games to enjoy before and after the walk.

Carina Hummel, Managing Director at Specsavers Audiology, which sponsors the Great British Dog Walk, said: “This is an excellent way for people to have fun, get some exercise, meet like-minded people and perhaps most importantly, meet lots of cute dogs while supporting a good cause.

“If every person who took part in the Great British Dog Walk raised just £10 by getting themselves or their dog sponsored, the charity could train another dog like Rolo to alert a deaf person to important and life-saving sounds they would otherwise miss and help them leave loneliness behind.

“We’re so proud of our involvement in the Great British Dog Walk and the fact that it helps to transform the lives of deaf people like Phil. We’re very much looking forward to the walk at Weston Park and hope lots of people from the area will come along and show their support.”

One very enthusiastic walker!

There is a free limited-edition Great British Dog Walk dog bandana for each adult ticket bought for the walk, and working hearing dogs and puppies-in-training will be available to meet on the day.

Tickets to each event are £12 in advance or £15 on the day. While sponsorship is encouraged to help Hearing Dogs train more life-changing dogs, it is not essential.