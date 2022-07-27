Hurstpierpoint Jazz and Blues event for NSPCC

Belinda Toop, from Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks District NSPCC Fundraising Group, said: “Join us for a lovely early evening concert in the historic Great Hall of Danny House. You will be listening to jazz, blues and contemporary songs, superbly performed by Julie Roberts, with Michael Hinton on the piano and special guest Claire Lacey on the cello.”

Tickets include a glass of wine and light finger food during the interval. If the weather is fine, there will also be a chance to wander around the grounds. Proceeds from the £15 ticket will support the work of the NSPCC – to book visit bit.ly/3PCWA3N