I explored the Angmering Park Estate and found surprise sweeping views on a circular walk from The George in Burpham

It is a seven-mile walk that is moderately challenging, with a couple of hills to climb. I found it very quiet, so you could hear the birdsong, and enormously satisfying as you get open dowland and well as woodland along the way.

What I liked best was the 'secret' views. You are trudging along a path when suddenly, you turn and see the green fields of England open out before you, with views far and wide, including Arundel Castle and the sea. Unfortunately, there is no public transport for this one but there is a car park at Burpham Village Hall, by The George pub and restaurant. So, at least you have refreshment for either the start or the finish!

Start by walking up the Marjorie Hay Path to St Mary the Virgin Church, opposite the pub. I highly recommend taking a quick detour through the gate at the back for your first stunning view, looking over to Arundel Castle, Offham and South Stoke.

Then go back into the churchyard and walk past the back of the church, then out over steps through the wall. Follow the footpath past some lovely teasels and enjoy the birdsong while looking at the glorious view to the right.

Head down to the road and turn right, then turn left and head a short way downhill before turning left into Coombe Lane. Follow the road past the pumping station and on to the footpath, continuing through the gate.

You come to a junction with a wooden signpost. Take the right-hand path uphill. There is a beautiful view has you head uphill and it is worth pausing to look back to see Arundel Castle in the distance.

Head through the gate and continue on the same path through the crops to a road, where you turn left. Keep following the road round until you come to a junction of paths. You want the wide one up Barpham Hill.

Head up to the trees and continue on the path through the gateway. Follow the path ahead and enjoy the wonderful view out to sea. Look out for the triangulation point – you will follow the path round to a gate with this on your right.

Head through the gate and prepare for a surprise - a glorious view opens out before you to the left. Enjoy, before you turn down the road to the right.

Head through the gate to the right of a cattle grid and on past Highland Cottage ,to a road but look out for a signpost, as soon you turn off the road to follow the bridleway to Wepham Wood.

Walking through the wood brings a change of environment, which is nice. Follow the path down to a junction and turn right. You are walking on The Monarch's Way and you keep straight ahead.

Enjoy the woodland on the Angmering Park Estate until you come to a wide path on your left. Don't take it but use it as a marker point to look out for a signpost just ahead to the right, just before the gate. This path takes you downhill and you keep following it down to the end, where you turn left towards a big open valley.

Ignore the path into the wood and instead go through the gate to walk through the valley until you get to another Monarch's Way signpost. Turn right here to take the path uphill and round the field to a gate at the top left corner.

Then follow the path across to Wepham. You can see Burpham and the church where we started in the distance. A narrow path takes you to the road. Turn right to join the road and walk uphill to the next junction, where you turn left, following the road round past Splash Farm.

Continue all the way round until you come back to The Street, turning left to get back to the car park The George at Burpham.

