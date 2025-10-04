I took my son to the world famous Shocktober Fest for the first time - is it wrong I enjoyed seeing him scared witless?

When you have a child your only job in the world is to protect them and ensure they are never in danger.

But did anyone ever say you can’t put them in a situation where they might be scared witless? If they did, I didn’t hear them and I took my son to the world famous Shocktober Fest at Tulleys Farm for his first time.

WARNING: Video contains strobe lighting, flashes, loud noises and jump scares.

I have a been a few times now and have become numb (not really, I was still to scared!) to the terrors that face you in the many attractions they have.

Dan and Noah looking forward to Shocktober Fest at Tulleys | Picture: Mark Dunford

But my son Noah has never made the trip with me on the Press Night – but this year, the stars aligned and I dragged him and his friend Dan along with me.

Noah is not a big fan of horror – and I respect that. I have to go and see any film with the slightest hint of gore or horror element on my own at the cinema. He will even go to the toilet when their is a scary trailer on.

So I know this was a big deal for him and it was a big deal for me because I have never seen him genuinely frightened - until now. And I absolutely had no qualms in putting him in that situation. Dad of the Year or what?!

Shocktober Fest has an amazing reputation not just in Sussex and the surrounding counties, but across the country and the world. It is an awesome night of entertainment, shocks, treats and huge scares.

Meeting the locals at Shocktober Fest | Picture: Mark Dunford

That’s why it attracts so many people every year – and the Press Night is packed full of influencers and famous faces ready to experience the terror and go big on their socials.

And actually that was a big part of the excitement for Noah and Dan, you should have seen their little faces when they got to have their picture taken with JaackMaate and Morgan James.

I was a little bit more start struck with Harry from the Traitors and Bonnie Blue.

But once we watched a load of people I didn’t know go down the Black Carpet – we went and blitzed the attractions – and we went big early.

Some of the characters on the Black Carpet | Picture: Mark Dunford

Noah had a baptism of fire with Chop Shop – and the brilliant actors targeted him with their chainsaws. Then it was on to Wastelands Penitentiary – I found this one to be the scariest but Noah was too busy trying to spot his college friends who were working to be too frightened.

Electrick Circus was ‘manic’ according to Noah – who isn't scared of clowns, especially when they act and look like that? Doomtown – which Noah revealed was his favourite - and The Carving then followed before Purgatory (scary nuns) and Glitch – the newest experience – followed.

Glitch was really good fun and I sensed this one really freaked Noah and Dan out. The blurb for this reads: “Deep inside an abandoned barn, a government experiment spiralled out of control. A glitch in time twisted reality itself… and now C.A.D is waiting. Ready to hack your thoughts. Ready to control your senses. Ready to delete who you are. Step inside.. But be warned, some code can never be reversed.”

And yes, it was that weird and scary!

We then had a go on the more genteel Haunted Hayride, which did seem really tame compared to the other attractions but it was nice to sit down and have some genuine interaction with some actors.

You really do have to admire what the actors do, they are fully committed and never break or corpse (unless they are one). It’s very impressive.

The one Noah said he didn’t want to do before we went was Hell-ements. I had described this to him and you basically put a bag over your head and you have to hold on to rope to guide yourself around the attraction. You can only hear and feel your way round. Genuinely terrifying.

But kudos to Noah, after braving all the other attractions he wanted to give it a go and he did. I was very proud in the that moment.

We maybe got it the wrong way round, rather doing the really scary ones first because the last few we did felt more tame.

But if we had done it the other way I am not sure we would have got Noah in Eletrick Circus and Chop Shop.

All in all it was a successful night, Noah showed how brave he can be and I got to video him being scared.

Maybe he is up for some good horror films now...where’s that The Shining DVD?