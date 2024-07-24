In conversation with Louise Candlish at Burgess Hill Library
Following the publication of her gripping new thriller ‘Our Holiday’, Louise will be visiting Burgess Hill Library on Tuesday 24 September for an evening talk and Q+A, from 7 – 8:30pm.
Louise is the bestselling author of over 16 novels, with her book ‘Our House’ adapted into a major four-part ITV drama and won the 2019 British Book Awards Crime and Thriller Book of the Year. An enthralling summer read, ‘Our Holiday’ promises to be a twisty thriller to keep you entertained.
Join Louise at Burgess Hill Library to hear her discuss her new novel, and ask her some questions about her work – who knows, we might have a budding novelist in attendance!
Louise Candlish said: "I can't wait to meet readers in Burgess Hill and tell you all about my new book Our Holiday. See you there!"
Tickets for the event will be available from ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil, or by calling 01444 247726.
The event is a collaborative organisation between Burgess Hill Town Council and West Sussex Library Service, funded by Burgess Hill Town Council.
