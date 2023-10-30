BREAKING
In Photos: Halloween boat trips on Chichester canal

Chichester canal had some fun in store for children in half-term.
By Henry Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:11 GMT
Halloween activities began on Wednesday, October 25, with a half-term family fun day. Over 160 adults and children queued in the rain, eagerly awaiting spooky task to complete at the Heritage Centre.

Many of the children were said to be in ‘beautiful fancy dress along with the canal volunteer community team’. Children decorated masks, coloured in ‘terrible toads’, painted pebbles and made bat pegs.

On Saturday, October 28, Halloween themed family boat trips started. Celia Javan, community team lead, said: “It was wonderful to bring so much fun to local families.

    All aboard the boat trip for halloween.All aboard the boat trip for halloween.
    "We had our best numbers yet for the free fun day and the boat trips sold out so quickly that more needed to be arranged. Thank you to the canal volunteers and of course to the families for their support.”

    One young mother said “The activities are great fun and enjoyed by children and adults alike.”