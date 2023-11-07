The fireworks display in action.

A well-timed pause in the rain allowed crowds to enjoy the biggest fireworks display ever seen in the village. Due to the poor weather, the number of attendees fell short of the usual level, but many of those who were in attendance took ‘praised’ organisers for the quality and duration of the fireworks display.

Before the firework display, food and drink was in high demand including the ever-popular hog roast. A number of village-based groups also used bonfire night as an opportunity to raise funds. The Sports Club ran the bar and sold mulled wine, the Village Hall team sold homemade soup and hot chocolate and the Parish Church organised a raffle. Milland Stores was open selling hot dogs and coffee as well as all their usual range of products. Hollycombe School sold glow sticks, an array of sweets and homemade cakes.

Organised by the bonfire and fireworks committee on behalf of the Parish Council, the event has been an annual fixture in the Milland calendar for over 50 years.

Over 1,000 people were in attendance for this show.

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “we would like to thank the people from the village who helped so tirelessly and in so many ways with organising and running the event.

Over 40 volunteers helped on the night as safety marshals, ticket collectors, food servers or by providing specialist electrical and catering services.