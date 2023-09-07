BREAKING
In pictures: Car meet-up takes place on Eastbourne seafront

Here are 10 pictures from a car meet-up on Eastbourne seafront that took place over the weekend.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:29 BST

On Sunday, September 4, the ‘South Downs Run’ started at Whiteways above Arundel before a drive through the South Downs National Park, over Beachy Head, and finishing on the Western Lawns.

All MG and Sprite owners were welcomed regardless of their club affiliations.

On the West Sussex MG Owners Club website it says the run continues to be very popular and 200 cars were expected ahead of the event.

It adds: “Entries span the MG range from the earliest to the latest models.”

