In pictures: More than 1,300 people take part in Eastbourne Lighthouse Challenge

The Eastbourne Lighthouse Challenge attracted more than 1,300 people who took the rare opportunity to walk to Beachy Head Lighthouse when the tide is at its lowest.

The original event in 2013 was organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM in conjunction with the ‘Save the Stripes’ campaign and was supported by the Eastbourne Herald to raise money to repaint the Beachy Head Lighthouse at a cost of around £30,000.

Apart from the pandemic year of 2020, the challenge has taken place every year since.

A spokesperson from the event said: “It was felt that for Eastbourne the iconic red and white stripes had to remain, and hence the first challenge to part-fund the initial repaint and the subsequent income from the events building up monies when once again a repaint is necessary [was organised].

“It’s called a ‘challenge’ because it is not simply a stroll along the beach. Once down on the beach at Cow Gap, the terrain gets more difficult the nearer one gets to the lighthouse with some very large rocks to get round, but one thing is definitely certain – everyone has a great feeling of satisfaction when they get back to collect their certificates signifying that the challenge has been completed.”

A lot of planning goes into the event with more than thirty volunteers and a medical team on standby should there be any accidents.

