In pictures: Nymans Gardens is a great family day out this bank holiday

The National Trust site has formal gardens, a woodland area and grade 2 listed home.

The home is closed from April 25 to July 30, however the gardens, cafe, shop and gallery remain open to the public.

The gardens spring trail is still running this bank holiday and takes visitors on an adventure in nature trail.

The trail is £3 per person and includes a chocolate egg.

Also on at Nymans this summer is the John Thompson art workshop on Thursday, May 26 to Saturday, May 28.

On Monday, May 30, performances of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will take place at the outdoor theatre.

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be held on Sunday, June 5, as visitors are encouraged to join friends and family for a picnic at Nymans.

For more information visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans

Photos by Steve Robards.

Nyman's Gardens at Handcross. Pic S Robards

Nyman's Gardens at Handcross. Pic S Robards

Nyman's Gardens at Handcross. Pic S Robards

Nyman's Gardens at Handcross. Pic S Robards