Unlike previous World Cups, this year’s tournament will be taking place in more wintery conditions, meaning most fans will be looking to ditch the beer gardens for somewhere a little cosier.
Living in a big city like Brighton and Hove can leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to sports bars, so with so many great options to choose from, where are the best spots for England fans to watch the games?
The team at betting.com have helped by sharing five of the best bars, venues and fan zones to take in all of the World Cup action this November.
1. The Font
Boasting one of the biggest screens for live sports in Brighton and Hove, The Font famously often finds itself packed full of football fans and the World Cup will be no different.
With a wide, circular bar and several towering balconies stacked high around the screen, anyone who has visited The Font before will know how electric the atmosphere is when the goals fly in here.
Photo: The Font
2. Fiddler’s Elbow
Fiddler’s Elbow may be one of the most beloved Irish bars in Brighton, but that doesn’t mean the crowd in there won’t be getting right behind the England team during the World Cup.
Known all over the city as a fabulous spot to catch the football and sink a pint of Guinness, a trip to the Fiddler’s Elbow is a must during this year’s World Cup.
Photo: Fiddler’s Elbow
3. The Exchange
Is it any wonder that The Exchange is one of the most popular spots to watch football in Brighton given the bar's super-sized big screen?
Located just a short walk from Hove train station and with a layout that's full of character, plus a wide range of real ales and rare IPAs, there aren’t many better places in Brighton and Hove to celebrate a Three Lions win than at The Exchange.
Photo: The Exchange
4. Pizza Pilgrims
Can’t decide between food and football? Brighton locals don’t have to fear this World Cup as one of Brighton’s best pizza spots, Pizza Pilgrims will be showing all the World Cup action across six screens.
With the venue also offering bottomless brunch bookings, what more convincing could you need to cheer on Southgate’s side with a slice of salami pizza?
Photo: Pizza Pilgrims