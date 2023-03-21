Edit Account-Sign Out
Inclusive cycling project CYCALL all set for 2023 season at Brooklands Park in Worthing

​CYCALL, the inclusive cycling project based at Brooklands Park in Worthing, is all set for the 2023 season, with a range of adult and children's adapted and standard bikes to suit all abilities.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:14 GMT

The adapted bikes include wheelchair bikes, tandems and hand propelled bikes.

Martine Walters, chair, said: "CYCALL sessions are a great opportunity to meet new people. CYCALL provides refreshments and games such as giant Jenga, table tennis and table football.

"CYCALL is also keen to welcome new volunteers to assist with the sessions."

    CYCALL has a range of adult and children's adapted and standard bikes to suit all abilities
    The CYCALL sessions launch on April 5 and will run on Wednesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, Thursday 11am to 1.30pm, Friday 12pm to 2.30pm and Saturday 11am to 2.30pm. Booking is essential.

    To find out more, visit cycall.info or email [email protected]