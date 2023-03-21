Inclusive cycling project CYCALL all set for 2023 season at Brooklands Park in Worthing

The adapted bikes include wheelchair bikes, tandems and hand propelled bikes.
Martine Walters, chair, said: "CYCALL sessions are a great opportunity to meet new people. CYCALL provides refreshments and games such as giant Jenga, table tennis and table football.
"CYCALL is also keen to welcome new volunteers to assist with the sessions."
The CYCALL sessions launch on April 5 and will run on Wednesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, Thursday 11am to 1.30pm, Friday 12pm to 2.30pm and Saturday 11am to 2.30pm. Booking is essential.
To find out more, visit cycall.info or email [email protected]