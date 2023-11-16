Independent cancer charity's first Christmas Bazaar in Crawley

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, a self-funding charity, who provide support to anyone (18+) in Horsham, Crawley, and surrounding areas affected by cancer is holding its first ever Christmas Bazaar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is open to members, non-members, friends, and family alike who are invited to join in the fun, from 3pm – 6pm on Friday 24th of November, at their Horsham Centre, in Lavinia House.

There will be a plethora of stalls to peruse at your leisure, perfect for finding that unique Christmas gift, plus, a raffle, tombola, and children’s lucky dip. There will also be a gift of song to mark the occasion from local choir members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generous raffle prizes have been donated by GAIL's Bakery Horsham, Major Mindgames Horsham, the Christmas Pop Up Shop in Swan Walk Horsham, and Tilgate Park, Crawley.

Most Popular

The Olive Tree Horsham Centre

The Olive Tree Team said, “We are so grateful for the support shown by our local community - we’re a small self-funding charity so donations are really important to us.”

Entry is only £2, which includes a mince pie, and a hot beverage.

Proceeds go to The Olive Tree, to help continue provide services to their members, such as one to one counselling, complementary therapies, yoga, workshops, and support groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad