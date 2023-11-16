Independent cancer charity's first Christmas Bazaar in Crawley
The event is open to members, non-members, friends, and family alike who are invited to join in the fun, from 3pm – 6pm on Friday 24th of November, at their Horsham Centre, in Lavinia House.
There will be a plethora of stalls to peruse at your leisure, perfect for finding that unique Christmas gift, plus, a raffle, tombola, and children’s lucky dip. There will also be a gift of song to mark the occasion from local choir members.
Generous raffle prizes have been donated by GAIL's Bakery Horsham, Major Mindgames Horsham, the Christmas Pop Up Shop in Swan Walk Horsham, and Tilgate Park, Crawley.
The Olive Tree Team said, “We are so grateful for the support shown by our local community - we’re a small self-funding charity so donations are really important to us.”
Entry is only £2, which includes a mince pie, and a hot beverage.
Proceeds go to The Olive Tree, to help continue provide services to their members, such as one to one counselling, complementary therapies, yoga, workshops, and support groups.
If anyone feels that they could benefit from support from The Olive Tree, you can find more information about their services on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.