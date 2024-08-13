Instrumentalist of the World competition brings the best to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Instrumentalist of the World, the UK’s inaugural international classical music competition, will launch the 2025 competition with a spectacular concert showcasing some of the world’s finest classical instrumentalists at 7pm on October 12 at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Sea.

Competition founder Ian Roberts said: “Accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and each performing a concerto, three of the world’s most exciting artists will perform in a concert marking the launch of the 2025 Instrumentalist of the World Competition, that will welcome competitors from around the world, to compete for a £10,000 prize and concert engagements in the UK and across Europe.

“Amy Dickson is a twice Grammy nominated and Classic BRIT winner and was named the Young Australian of the Year in 2016. Amy has been acknowledged by BBC Music Magazine as one of the world’s best classical saxophonists of all time, has been an exclusive Sony Music recording artist since 2007 and has since recorded eight solo albums and many singles. As a soloist, she has performed with orchestras worldwide and recorded with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Aurora Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Plínio Fernandes is an exclusive Decca Gold recording artist from São Paulo, Brazil and released his debut album in 2022 which hit number one on the Billboard Traditional Classical Albums Chart. Plínio was named on Forbes Brazil’s Under 30 list and as a Rising Star by Classic FM. Recent highlights include a UK tour with Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a sold-out performance at London’s Wigmore Hall and performances with Lang Lang.

“Laure Chan is an award-winning British Franco-Chinese violinist recently hailed by BBC Music Magazine as a rising star and appeared on Classic FM’s 30 Under 30 list in 2024. Laure has performed in world-class concert venues throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and America.”

Ian, a veteran of classical music competitions, added: “I am thrilled that our charity is able to launch the competition with an exciting concert featuring three of the world’s finest young classical artists. Our audience at the De La Warr Pavilion, one of the most iconic arts centres in the UK, can expect a wonderful evening of classical music with one of Britain’s most respected orchestras, the BBC Concert Orchestra. Our aim in launching the competition is to provide world-class performances on the south coast of England so that children and young people and audiences of any age can experience amazing artistry without having to travel to the capital whilst at the same time raising funds to support our goal of creating an exceptional music education programme for local children and providing free tickets to our competition so that they can experience the magic of classical music for free.”

The launch concert on October 12 2024 will be presented by BBC Radio 3 and BBC TV presenter Linton Wesley Stephens and the programme will include a concerto performed by each artist accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by the orchestra’s chief conductor Anna-Maria Helsing.

Instrumentalist of the World Competition will take place in October 2025 at The De La Warr and the president of the jury will be the former director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra Paul Hughes. Paul will be joined by Professor Vanessa Latarche, head of keyboard and associate director of partnerships in Asia at the Royal College of Music, and by Linton Wesley Stephens. The competition is open to all solo instrumentalists from any country excluding piano, and the three finalists will each give a concerto performance with orchestra at the beautiful De La Warr Pavilion concert hall in Bexhill, the competition's home.