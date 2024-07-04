Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning author Isabel Ashdown returns to Chichester to launch her latest book One Girl, One Summer (Orion Publishing) at the Festival of Chichester.

Isabel, who now lives in Dorset, will be at Waterstones on Wednesday, July 10 at 7pm with tickets available from the Festival of Chichester box office. Ticket price reserves an early copy of the book and a drink on the night. Tickets £11 or £3 without the book.

“We started thinking about moving just as the pandemic hit so had to delay things,” Isabel says. “We permanently moved away about a year ago whilst bombing backwards and forwards between the two. But it has been a really good move. We were in the Chichester area for more than 30 years. We both grew up near Chichester and all our old friends and (husband) Colin’s family are from there so it was a really big decision but the kids were at the stage where they were about to fly off and do their own thing and it just felt right. My dad's family came from Dorset and I just felt very much at ease in the coastal area. I've always been a coastal girl. I grew up in the Witterings.”

The latest book is set in the fictional town of Highcap: “I love walking along the coast. We've got the dogs and I just knew that I had to write a book there. The last book was set in Highcap as well, but this is not a series. I decided to set this book there just within a different community within the town. It is a fictional town and I've done a little bit of that in the past but I've also written books which are very much set in real places but I think when you create a fictional place it means you can take liberties with the landscape. The last book dealt with a mother and baby home and I wanted to create buildings and I wanted to feel free in doing so and not be pulled up on little details about a real place. It's that freedom it gives you.

Isabel Ashdown (contributed pic)

“It's a mystery book. The thriller genre is such a wide thing and publishers do like to put tags on books but in a way all my books are actually mysteries in that they are all talking about relationships between family members and between partners. That's what interests me.”

On a peaceful hilltop campsite in the heat of summer, a private plane crash-lands. Several are killed, and many more lives are shattered including those of the Gale family who own the site. For single parent Cathy Gale, her everyday struggles are eclipsed by the tragedy as her boy Albie is one of the victims. He hangs onto life while 18-year-old sister Nell, who was meant to be looking after him, is overcome with guilt.

As DS Ali Samson (a name created from Isabel’s children’s names) leads the investigation, Dorset locals are scandalised to learn that the amnesiac pilot has plans to stay on in the community. When dark secrets come to light, teenager Nell goes into freefall. What is it she's so desperate to conceal? And exactly who is the unknown pilot?

“I really enjoyed coming back and setting the book in Highcap and I've got lots of other ideas so I might come back to Highcap again. I do have one character who is in both of the books, DS Ali Samson, a repeating character but this is not a police procedural. But I do really like the character and she kind of mixes the whole story together. I would definitely like to write about her again."