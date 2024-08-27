Italy visit for Chichester music students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music students from the University of Chichester enjoyed la dolce vita this summer with a visit to Chichester’s twin city of Ravenna, where they performed two concerts for an appreciative audience.

For the last few years Jon Grave, a lecturer in music at the University of Chichester, has been performing with Chichester students for the Friends of Ravenna, a group formed to celebrate the twin town of Chichester in Italy. Jon was invited to take a number of students to Ravenna to perform, funded and hosted by the Amici di Chichester in Ravenna.

Jon said: “Our trip to Ravenna was nothing short of magical, combining music, culture, and the warmth of incredible hosts. For me it was an emotional journey returning to where my Italian journey began as a student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama over 20 years ago, with a trip to perform opera and classical music in Ravenna and the surrounding area."

Six classical voice students were chosen to go on the trip.

“Mornings were spent rehearsing at the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatorio, Ravenna’s music conservatoire. The afternoons offered a chance to explore the vibrant city, from the stunning Byzantine mosaics to the beautiful beaches, providing a perfect escape from the scorching sun. The highlight, however, was performing two incredible concerts in outdoor venues with breathtaking backdrops like Piazza San Francesco and the Museum of the Resistance where large, appreciative audiences created an unforgettable atmosphere. Singing Gianni Schicchi near Dante's resting place and hearing Italians sing our encore Sussex by the Sea as they left was particularly special. Our hosts, the Amici di Chichester, were incredibly generous, treating us to authentic Italian dinners, late-night markets and personal tours of the city's famous sites. Their support made this experience even more memorable, making us feel welcomed and cared for throughout our stay. The opportunity to perform alongside close friends, share our music with enthusiastic audiences and immerse ourselves in the rich culture of Ravenna was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”