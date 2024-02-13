It’s All Eyes to the Skies for February Stargazing Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The session, organised by Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Heritage Eastbourne, is on Saturday 24 February between 6pm-8pm.

The event includes a short introductory presentation on astronomy and the opportunity to observe using telescopes if the weather permits.

During the February stargazing session, viewers should get a good look at the planet Jupiter, as well as the clouds in its atmosphere and perhaps four of its 67 moons.

Andromeda Galaxy

Stargazers will also be able to view the ancient star groups including faint misty patches of light in the constellation of Orion in an area where stars are being born, and should be able to spot Leo (the Lion), Ursa Major (the Plough) and the Pleiades (Seven Sisters).

In good conditions seven of the stars can be seen without a telescope, but the society telescopes will reveal far more. It is estimated that it has taken 500 years for the light from these stars to reach us.

Entry is free and no booking is required.

Members of the society bring various society telescopes, and specialised cameras and have knowledgeable society representatives on hand to answer questions, and help visitors discover the night sky.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “The February stargazing event is a fantastic opportunity to wrap up warm, connect with the great outdoors and marvel at the joys of the night skies.

“We are lucky that the night skies above our town promise some spectacular sights and thanks to the Eastbourne Astronomical Society, visitors of all ages can enjoy a stellar look at the stars and planets.”

The event is free; however, it is subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled in inclement weather.

The Beachy Head Story exhibition and gift shop will be open throughout each event, with the Beachy Head Pub on hand for refreshments.