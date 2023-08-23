'I've been selected as Miss Brighton 2023 - and I wanted to show people that nothing should stop you'

Hi I'm Poppy a 20 year old student teacher and I have become Miss Brighton 2023 and will be representing Brighton in the Miss GB finals in October.

I entered Miss GB for a number of different reasons the first being to do something out of my comfort zone as it is important to try new things and I have always loved following pageants. The other reason was to show other people with lifelong illnesses like Crohn’s disease, which I have, that is doesn’t need to stop you and you can take as many opportunities as you would have before the illness!

As part of the pageant system I am rasing awareness and campaigning for Crohns and Colitis UK. This is a UK based charity supporting those affected by IBD (inflammatory bowel disease). I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 15 and with ups and downs I am campaigning for others to understand the symptoms and get tested earlier.

In the run up to the final I have also been sharing and creating posts on my social media @missbrighton2023 and organising a charity yoga class which will take place in Brighton with all proceeds going towards Crohns and Colitis UK.