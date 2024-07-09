Jazz Garden Gigs start in Eastbourne

Sara Oschlag (IMAGESOFJAZZ.C0M BRIAN O'CONNOR)

The first of this summer's Jazz Garden Gigs at The Fishermen's Club, Eastbourne, takes place on Sunday, July 21 at 3pm, when the musicians will be vocalist Sara Oschlag, Matt Wall (guitar) and Arnie Somegyi (double bass). Sax/flute maestro and Garden Gig host Andy Panayi will feature as a guest.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Danish jazz singer Sara Oschlag has made a name for herself as a leader and featured guest in bands throughout the UK and Europe. An intelligent interpreter of songs in the jazz tradition, she has been hailed as a musician's singer due to her wonderful way of using dynamics, texture and rhythm.

"Her honest stage presence, expressive voice and effortless sense of swing have made her a firm favourite with musicians and the jazz audience. Sara is increasingly in demand at jazz festivals throughout the UK and Europe and has just released a new album Yeah! which has received enthusiastic four-star reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Equally at home in front of a big band or, as today, the impressive backline of Arnie Somegyi and Matt Wall, Sara's interpretations of jazz standards and the American songbook never fail to impress.”

“The Fishermen's will be running a full bar throughout the gig and the music will go ahead regardless of the weather. If it looks like rain everything will be transferred inside to the downstairs room at the Club.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. The music starts at 3pm, finishing at around 5.30pm.

Entry is free, but donations are requested please to pay for your entertainment and the musicians’ fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming up: Wednesday, July 17 – Andy Panayi with the Chris Coull Trio. 8pm at The Speakeasy, Wick Inn, 63 Western Rd, Hove, East Sussex. BN3 1JD. Tickets: £10 on the door

Monday, July 15 – Andy with Mark Nightingale and Simon Woolf. 12.30pm at The Spice of Life Pub, 6 Moor Street, Soho, London W1D 5NA. Tickets: £10.